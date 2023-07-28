In this week's video, we delve into Parashat Va'etchanan, where Moshe (Moses) recounts the momentous event of receiving the Torah on Mount Sinai and reiterates the Ten Commandments.

As we explore Moshe's retelling, we uncover fascinating nuances and changes in the wording — especially in the context of the 5th commandment: "Honoring Your Parents." Delving deeper into the text, we raise two fundamental questions.

Firstly, why does the Torah uniquely provide the commandment's reward alongside the commandment itself? Such instances are rare in the Torah — what makes this one different and deserving of this distinction?

Secondly, a recurring pattern emerges — the commandment of honoring parents consistently appears in conjunction with the commandment of Shabbat. This connection transcends the Ten Commandments and can be found elsewhere in the Torah.

What lies at the heart of this intriguing relationship between the two mitzvahs (commandments)? What's the deeper layer of the commandment to honor your parents?