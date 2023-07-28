Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will convene a discussion on Sunday that will focus on the Hezbollah terrorist organization and on the Lebanese front, Channel 12 News reported on Thursday evening.

The discussion is expected to be attended by senior IDF officials, including the head of the Military Intelligence Directorate and the head of the Operations Directorate, alongside other senior members of the defense establishment.

According to the report, senior IDF officials will describe during the discussion the internal situation in Lebanon and review what has been described the "open-ended cases in the sector". Among other things, they will discuss the issue of the Hezbollah tent that is still located in Israeli territory and the reduction of Israel's deterrence against the terrorist organization.

The report also said that the purpose of the discussion is to present the development of the threat that has been seen from the northern front in recent months, and the IDF is expected to present a timeline that will reflect how, as the days have passed, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah's confidence has grown stronger, due to what he perceives as an internal Israeli weakness, and also against the background of Israeli decisions to "contain" the events on the border for the time being.

The IDF representatives are expected to tell the political echelon at the discussion that the chance of a conflict in the north is at its highest since 2006, and will present assessments that Nasrallah may act in a more offensive manner.