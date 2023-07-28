Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir responded on Thursday to a report by Channel 12 News that a foreign worker was suing the minister.

Associates of Ben-Gvir say that the claimant is "A Saudi worker who abandoned the minister's father and went on vacation despite the objections of the family members. Unfortunately for the family, the father passed away. The court ruled that the foreign worker's behavior was problematic, but nevertheless required the family to compensate the foreign worker in the amount of one hundred thousand shekels due to labor laws."

They further explain, "Following this story, Minister Ben-Gvir proposed a law to deny pensions to foreign workers. This is because foreign workers usually do not stay in Israel and therefore there is no real need to pay them a pension."

Ben-Gvir said: "I am proud of this. In many cases the foreign workers abuse the elderly and feeble. In any case, a foreign worker does not and should not have any right to receive a pension, since he does not stay in Israel. Pensions are meant for people who stay in Israel."