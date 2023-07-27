New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman reported today (Thursday) that US President Joe Biden has confirmed that he has given his advisers the green light to promote a deal with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that would include normalization with Israel.

According to Friedman's report, the talks are progressing faster than expected.

It was also reported that one of the key conditions is significant concessions by Israel to the Palestinian Authority in a manner that preserves the future possibility of implementing the two-state solution - the Americans also understand that there is no way to implement the two-state solution in the foreseeable future.

In recent days, there have been intense discussions on the issue and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan was even sent to Saudi Arabia for talks.

Analysts believe that Saudi Arabia will ask Washington in exchange for such an agreement with Israel that it receive a mutual security agreement to protect the kingdom against Iran, the possibility of Saudi Arabia developing its own civilian nuclear program, and an agreement to purchase advanced American weapons.

The American administration, for its part, wants Saudi Arabia to provide the Palestinian Authority with significant financial assistance and to reduce their trade relations with China.