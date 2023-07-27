Doctors from the 'White Coat' protest appealed to Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai and warned against the use of tear gas against the anti-government demonstrators.

Channel 12 News reports that the doctors told Commissioner Shabtai: "It has been brought to our attention that there is a possibility of using tear gas as a means of dispersing demonstrations today or in the coming days. It is our duty to warn you of the significant risk of serious and unusual damage to the protesting public as a result of the use of tear gas."

After the protests in Tel Aviv following the passage of the last to refuse the reasonability standard, the commander of the Ayalon police station in the city remarked that there were more server crowd control measures at his disposal than just police pumper trucks or 'Skunk', a malodorous chemical agent.

"They try to bring change through violence. I will use force as well," the commander commented, saying he could employ rubber bullets or tear gas if needed.