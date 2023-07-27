Extensive damage was caused to the offices of the Jewish student association "Hillel International" in Odessa due to a Russian attack carried out in the area.

After the attack it became clear that the office door had been dislodged, the windows had been blown out and the ceiling had collapsed. Miraculously no one was in the building at the time.

"I hope we can return to operations as soon as possible," Osik Axelrod, senior director of the organization, said in a statement. The organization published a video that shows a construction crane already in place and working to repair the damage.

It also said: "It hurts our hearts to share the news that the offices of Hillel Odessa suffered significant damage from a Russian missile strike on Sunday. The door and windows of the Hillel office in Odessa were broken and parts of the ceiling collapsed. Fortunately, no one was in the building when the missile hit and there were no injuries. The Odessa Hillel Association continues to operate essential programs for Jewish students and community members throughout the war."

This is the second time since the beginning of the fighting that the association's building in Ukraine has been damaged by Russian attacks. Last year it was the branch in the city of Kharkiv that was destroyed due to a Russian attack in the area.

The association operates on college campuses and supports Jewish communities and students in various parts of the world, including Ukraine.