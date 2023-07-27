The IDF reports that today (Thursday) exercise "JS" (Juniper Spartan) has come to an end. JS is a joint exercise of Flotilla 13 ,the Israeli Naval Commando Unit, and the US Armed Forces, led by the IDF Depth Corps. The forces held different maritime security training scenarios.

The purpose of the "JS" exercise is to strengthen the cooperation and the professional dialogue, between the Israeli Navy, the US 5th Fleet forces, and the Depth Corps that took place as part of the joint annual training plan.

Collaborations with foreign partners around the world, namely with the US Armed Force, lead us to mutual learning and the strengthening of professional ties, as well as professional improvements.

This exercise is yet another sign of the deep and operational cooperation between the IDF and the United States Armed Forces.

credit: IDF

