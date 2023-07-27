The family of terror victim Lucy Dee met the recipients of her corneas in a moving meeting at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem.

Lucy Dee and her daughters Maia and Rina were murdered in a terror attack in the Jordan Valley on Passover.

The recipients are Menachem Sisu, 73, and Moshe Aharon Perl, 82, both of them from Jerusalem. Both men have suffered from eye disease for several years, and it has severely impacted their corneas and caused them to lose their sight.

The transplant was done by Dr. Itay Lavi, who said, "It was a great merit for me to transplant Lucy's corneas. The patients who received the corneas were in a situation in which they had lost their sight. Menachem underwent two transplants and we almost threw up our hands, and Moshe Aharon experienced a severe deterioration and needed a transplant urgently. We are doing the maximum to ensure that these corneas will bring light back to the patients."

Leo Dee, who was at the meeting together with his surviving daughters and his son, were warmly embraced by the recipients and the family members who came with them to thank them for their decision to donate Lucy's organs and save others.

"Meeting the people who received Lucy's organs gives us a lot of strength and comfort - to see how Lucy made a change in the lives of these people," Leo said. "I think she made a difference in the lives of many people."

"The cornea transplant staff is an experienced and skilled team, and carries out dozens of cornea transplants each year," Hadassah's Professor Avi Solomon said. He noted that cornea transplants are the type of transplant with the highest chance of success, and that they can greatly improve both the patients' sight and their quality of life.