Writer and film director Tzvi Fishman has produced the new video "Teach Them to Your Children" with Rabbi David Samson so that parents could view the question-and-answer film with their children and use it as a springboard to elaborate on the fundamental Jewish concepts which Rabbi Samson explains in a clear and concise fashion.

Beow is a short clip on the Beit HaMikdash which has special significance for today. The full video can be seen in Hebrew at:

https://youtu.be/zbNi2FCYFZk

An English version is in the making.