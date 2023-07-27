The Gush Dan light rail red line is set to open two weeks from today after it received its final international approval and following a long list of delays.

Next week, senior Transportation Ministry and National Roads Company officials will convene to decide on an official date for the train's launch.

The National Roads Company says everything is ready for opening, including human resources. According to Ynet, the Transportation Ministry is interested in opening the rail service on a Friday in August, most probably August 18th.

The train is supposed to ease traffic in central Israel and cut travel times in the region, specifically in Gush Dan.