Dozens of displaced residents from Gush Katif in the Gaza Strip came to the Kissufim crossing at the Gaza border on Tisha B'av eve to recite Kinnot (Elegies) and to read Megilat Eicha (Lamentations).

The displaced residents were especially moved when they read together the special Elegies that were written in memory of the communities that were destroyed in Gush Katif and northern Samaria.

"From the first year after the expulsion, on Tisha B'Av night, dozens of expellees, including teens, come to pray at the Kissufim gate," said Motty Shomron, an evictee from Neve Dekalim, one of the evicted communities, who spoke with the evictees about the "orange protest" against the Israeli disengagement program 18 years ago, compared to the current anti-judicial reform protests.

At the end of the evening, the participants sang and spoke openly about their longing for Gush Katif.