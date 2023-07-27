A group of terrorists from Al-Ayyash Battalion in the Jenin area, who are affiliated with the Hamas terror group, on Thursday morning fired a rocket towards an Israeli town, reports said.

The launch is the fifth the group has tried to fire, and was aimed at the town of Ram-On in the Gilboa Regional Council.

In June, a rocket was fired from Palestinian Authority-controlled territory, but fell short of its goal of landing in Israeli-controlled territory.

Though that was the first such launch, it was not the last: On July 9, remnants of rockets were discovered by security personnel in Ram-On.

On July 10, two rockets were launched towards Shaked, and remnants were discovered by the IDF.