Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli (Likud) arrived on Wednesday, Tisha B'Av eve, at a Tisha B'Av conference titled: "Either we unite, or we fall apart," where he was scheduled to participate in a panel.

Several anti-government protesters who decided to wait for Chikli's arrival promised the event organizers that they would hold a silent demonstration and respect the day that marks the destruction of the Temple.

Chikli, who knew of the protesters ' presence, decided to come to the conference anyway and participate in the panel discussion as planned. When he arrived, he was met with placards stating "The destruction of the third temple" and "Go, Shame on you!"

In an interview with Kan News following the incident, Chikli stated: "All the signs with violent terms, the calls for civilian rebellion and refusal to serve by former officials, and Aharon Barak who fanned the flames and forgot his national responsibility - the people who chased me out underwent brainwashing, the likes of which I've never seen."

Those close to the minister say the protesters pushed the event organizer as they shouted and cursed. In addition, they claimed that the moderator turned to them and said: "Guys, I'm with you, but let's talk."

In response, the protesters answered: "You're also a disgrace, you also need to be shunned. You and everyone who agreed to sit next to him should be outcasted."

Many on social media condemned the incident. Journalist Avi Rabina wrote: "The people of hate and content, the destroyers of the temple, chase Minister Amichai Chikli out of a 'unity' conference in the middle of Tisha B'Av. You are people who dare preach about division and talk about unity. Shame on them, they should really leave the country, and maybe it would be better here."

Orit Mark-Ettinger wrote: "Political opinions don't interest me one day a year! A day when we mourn the destruction of the temple, to act like that? With such evil, disgrace, shamefulness. What happened to us? We don't need to agree on everything, but there is a way! And this is not the way. Certainly not on Tisha B'Av."