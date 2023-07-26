The Rosh Yehudi outreach organization organized a reading of Megilat Eicha (Lamentations) on the streets of Tel Aviv, outside a restaurant that decided to remain open on Tisha B'Av.

Earlier Wednesday, it was reported that several Tel Aviv restaurateurs announced that they would be open for business as usual on the evening of the fast day as a sign of protest against the judicial reform legislation recently passed by the Knesset.

Chef Yuval Ben-Neria was quoted in Calcalist as saying, "I had no hesitation, we are open all year round, celebrating the free market, so in the evening, we will open the restaurants as usual. In light of the events of the last few days, I feel it is my moral duty to remain loyal to my clientele, who has been fighting fiercely for 30 weeks in the streets of Tel Aviv, right in front of my restaurant, about the nature of the country and our right to live in a democratic and liberal country."

Chef Haim Cohen had originally decided to keep his restaurant "Yaffo Tel Aviv" open but later backtracked following public outcry.

"We are closing Yaffo Tel Aviv for the evening as a step towards unity. A word that sounds like a cliche these days, but to forgo it for me would be like forgoing the state of Israel," he wrote. "To anyone who the country's future is important to them, I say, calm down. I wish all the energy of hate and boycotts that are circulating on the internet and in general would be focused on unity! I'm not embarrassed to say: I made a mistake! This evening is significant to a large part of the nation, and I respect that."

He added: "I'm compromising and closing Yaffo Tel Aviv. And to all our elected officials - I ask, please - look what's happening to us - lower the flames - and maybe, maybe - compromise. I expect the same atmosphere - to respect our nation! Since we have no other country!!!