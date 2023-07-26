Public transportation to the Western Wall in Jerusalem will be increased on Wednesday night, allowing visitors to freely access the Western Wall throughout the night of Tisha B'av (the Ninth of Av).

On Tisha B'av, both Holy Temples were destroyed. It is also the day that the Jews cried in the Wilderness after hearing the report of the Spies.

The decision to increase public transportation to the Western Wall was made by the Transportation Ministry and led by Deputy Minister for Haredi Development Uri Maklev (United Torah Judaism).

The move is an attempt to provide a solution for the large numbers of Jews wishing to visit the Western Wall, the remnants of the retaining wall of the Temple Mount, on the day when the Jewish People mourns its losses.

Included in the reinforced bus lines are all of the lines which travel to and from the Western Wall.

Due to the increase in recent years in the number of visitors arriving at the Western Wall on the night of Tisha B'av, this year it was decided to continue providing public transportation services throughout the entire night. It is hoped that the move will allow a more even distribution of the visitors throughout the day.