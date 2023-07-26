A crane went up in flames on Wednesday morning in Manhattan, New York City, and partially collapsed onto the street below.

Six people were hurt, including two firefighters. All of the injuries are described as non-life-threatening.

According to CBS News, The fire broke out shortly before 7:30 a.m. on top of a 50-story building that was under construction on 10th Avenue between West 41st and 42nd streets.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams is on the scene, along with the FDNY and Department of Buildings. First Deputy Commissioner Joseph W. Pfeifer told reporters, "This could have been a lot worse."

"As our fire units responded to the scene, we had a collapse. The top part of the crane, the boom, and a 16-ton load crashed to the ground," he said. "At that point, we had injuries to civilians and firefighters, but they were minor."