A community police officer from the Judea and Samaria District shared with community members that the police carry out selective enforcement on the roads of Judea and Samaria.

According to what he told the residents, if a police officer took a photo of a Jewish driver carrying out a violation, he could run the license plate number through the system and immediately send him a ticket. On the other hand, if the offender is an Arab, the officer can only take action if the driver is caught in the act and the officer manages to stop him.

He added that this is one of the reasons there are no working speeding cameras in Judea and Samaria.

The police commented to Israel National News: "Speeding tickets are given by an officer using a laser speed gun, and if the driver is stopped and receives a ticket in his hand, we do not send tickets by mail.

Traffic enforcement in Judea and Samaria is against all roads that travel on the roads of Judea and Samaria and is carried out against both Israelis and Palestinian Arabs equally.