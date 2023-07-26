The Supreme Court on Wednesday decided not to delay the implementation of the changes to the reasonableness standard.

On Monday, the Knesset passed a reduction to the reasonableness standard in its second and third readings.

In their decision, the justices also decided not to issue an interim ruling on the subject. At the same time, it was decided that the hearing on the petitions against the new legislation will be held in September.

The decision also said that the respondents - among them the Knesset, Attorney General, Justice Minister, and the government itself - will be required to respond to the petition by ten days before the date of the hearing.

Attorney Eliad Shraga of the Movement for Quality Government in Israel responded, "We are ready. We will appear in the Supreme Court to protect Israeli democracy, and we will do everything we can in order to stop the regime overhaul. We will continue to protest and to fight in every place and on every stage until the threat is removed."

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will discuss the lack of meetings by the Judicial Selection Committee in September. The Supreme Court has also ordered the State to submit its reasons by ten days before the date of the hearing.