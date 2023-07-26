A man was critically injured Wednesday afternoon after a vehicle exploded in the Arab village of Dahmash, near Lod.

The victim was independently evacuated to Shamir Medical Center (Assaf Harofeh).

According to the hospital, the victim arrived "in very serious condition and emergency staff are treating him as we speak."

Shortly afterwards, the hospital reported that the victim, who was in his 30s and a resident of Lod, had died of his wounds.

Police have opened an investigation into the explosion. Thus far, it is believed that the incident is part of a quarrel between criminals.