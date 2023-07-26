IDF forces on Wednesday operated to arrest wanted suspects in Al-Ain, near Shechem (Nablus).

It is reported that the IDF and terrorists exchanged fire.

According to the Palestinian Authority's health department, one person was killed. Local news outlets have claimed that a second terrorist was arrested by security forces.

On Tuesday morning, IDF soldiers neutralized three terrorists who opened fire at them from a vehicle in the city of Shechem (Nablus).

Initial investigations show that soldiers from Battalion 603 were operating in the Shomronim neighborhood when a vehicle appeared suddenly and from it a terrorist opened fire at the forces.

The soldiers worked to make contact and eliminated three terrorists, who were armed with M16s and magazines.