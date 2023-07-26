An unknown person broke into a synagogue in the center of the 7th district of Ashdod on Tuesday night and robbed the synagogue safe, which contained thousands of shekels.

The security camera footage shows the thief breaking into the synagogue, first to the entrance area and then to the synagogue hall.

Anyone who recognizes the thief is asked to call the police or one of the synagogue authorities.

The Vizhnitz Synagogue in the city was also broken into and money was stolen from its coffers.

One of the worshipers told Israel National News that the thieves tried to break into the local ritual bath but this attempt was unsuccessful. He also said that this is not the first time in recent weeks that attempts have been made to break into the synagogue.