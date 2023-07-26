An investigation of a fire which broke out Tuesday evening in Beitar Illit revealed that the fire broke out as a result of children's games.

The fire began in a parched field, and due to the weather it spread to a nearby yeshiva building.

Investigations of the incident show that children burned papers in a parched field near the yeshiva, and the fire spread quickly due to the hot weather.

The investigation also showed that there were gas balloons at the scene, near large amounts of shrubbery, and the fire almost took hold of them.

"Were it not for the quick actions to extinguish [the flames], this incident would have ended with the balloons exploding and harm to people, G-d forbid," fire investigator Shimon Almakayes said.