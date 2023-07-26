The United States has no plans to cut military aid to Israel in the wake of the Knesset's approval of the first law of the judicial reform, Deputy State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters on Tuesday.

“There is not going to be any cut or stoppage of military aid, and that is because our commitment to Israel and our commitment to Israel’s security is ironclad. Our decades-long partnership with Israel is ironclad,” Patel said.

"We understand that the talks on attempts at a compromise on judicial reform will continue in the coming weeks and months with the aim of reaching a consensus through dialogue. I am not one to speculate about the success of the talks, but there are internal talks, in order to reach a broader consensus," added Patel.

"It is clear that the legislation has consequences for people's day-to-day lives, and that is why we said that such changes in democracy require a broad consensus," he continued.

Earlier on Tuesday, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Secretary Austin made clear that the US commitment to Israel's security is steadfast and unwavering and affirmed that the Department of Defense is focused on initiatives that deepen military cooperation between the two countries. The two leaders discussed the range of Iran-backed threats to regional security and stability and agreed to continue working together to counter these threats.

During their conversation, Secretary Austin underscored the United States' belief that broad consensus through political dialogue, especially in the coming weeks and months, are critical elements of a resilient democracy. He also expressed concern regarding the urgent need for Israeli and Palestinian Arab leaders to take meaningful steps to ensure stability in Judea and Samaria.

The conversation between Austin and Gallant comes a day after the Knesset passed the second and third readings of the bill that would limit the use of the judicial reasonableness standard.

Later on Monday, the United States expressed disappointment over the fact that the first phase of the judicial reform passed in the Knesset without a broad consensus.

“As a lifelong friend of Israel, President Biden has publicly and privately expressed his views that major changes in a democracy to be enduring must have as broad a consensus as possible. It is unfortunate that the vote today took place with the slimmest possible majority,” said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a statement.

“We understand talks are ongoing and likely to continue over the coming weeks and months to forge a broader compromise even with the Knesset in recess. The United States will continue to support the efforts of President Herzog and other Israeli leaders as they seek to build a broader consensus through political dialogue,” she added.