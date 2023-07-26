בקבוק תבעה על ביתו של הרב דב ליאור ללא קרדיט

A firebomb was thrown on Tuesday at the home of Rabbi Dov Lior in the Beit Orot neighborhood of Jerusalem while Mayor Moshe Lion was visiting the house.

"We were in the middle of a meeting and suddenly we heard a boom, we immediately went out to the front porch and saw a firebomb that ignited," one of the people who were at the meeting told Israel National News.

He added that the firebomb and hit a canopy, a flowerpot and some bushes in the front yard of the rabbi's home. “We rushed to bring a hose and put out the fire in a short time."

Police officers, as well as Border Police officers, were called to the scene and conducted searches for suspects in the act, and the investigation is ongoing.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Rabbi Lior told Lion, "I wish for Mayor Moshe Lion to continue to raise the beam of Jerusalem and to continue the blessed work of strengthening the building and sanctity of Jerusalem."