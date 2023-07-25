The day after the reduction of the reasonablity standard, 56% fear a civil war compared to 35% who do not, according to a survey by Channel 13 News.

According to the survey, if the elections were held today, National Unity would get 30 seats, Likud 25, Yesh Atid 17, Shas 10, United Torah Judaism 7, Yisrael Beyteinu 6, UAL 6, Religious Zionism 5, Otzma Yehudit 5, Hadash-Ta'al 5, Meretz 4, and Labor and Balad would not be included in the Knesset.

The current government would emerge with 52 seats against the previous government's 63.

54% of respondents fear that Israel's security situation will be harmed as a result of the legislation compared to 37% who are not afraid.

55% think that Lapid and Gantz should continue to talk with Netanyahu and the coalition about the continuation of the legislation compared to 26% who believe that there is no need to continue talking.

64% of the respondents are not considering leaving the country compared to 28% who are considering leaving following the legislation.

54% do not believe Netanyahu that he wants a compromise on the continuation of the legislation compared to 35% who believe him.

To the question of who is more in control of government policy between Netanyahu and Levin - 43% answered that Prime Minister Netanyahu is in control, compared to 37% who answered that Levin is in control.