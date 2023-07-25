The PLO in Jerusalem announced a "Night of Rage" on Wednesday this week that will take place all over "occupied Jerusalem".

In a published message, the organization called on Muslims to come and stay at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and hold prayers there on the night when the Jews mark Tisha B'Av, which marks the mourning for the destruction of the Temple.

The Muslims who will come to Al-Aqsa Mosque were also called to oppose the expected "invasion" of Jews visiting the Temple Mount on Thursday, during the fast.

The organization emphasized that Israel's attempt to damage the sanctity of Jerusalem will bring nothing but disaster and humiliation in calling for Palestinian youth to confront the "occupation" in every street and square.

At half past nine on the evening of Tisha B'Av there will be a reading of the scroll of Lamentations in front of the Western Wall, and the following morning a visit by many Jews to the Temple Mount is expected.