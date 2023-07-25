Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, suffered cardiac arrest on the basketball court yesterday (Monday).

The younger James collapsed during practice at the University of Southern California (USC) and was rushed to the hospital, his father confirmed to TMZ. A 911 dispatcher stated that he was unconscious while being taken to the hospital.

“(Monday) while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” the James family said. “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.”

“LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes,” the statement added.

Bronny was ranked as a four-star recruit, the highest level any basketball player can be ranked upon graduating from high school and was named a McDonald’s All-American for his stellar performance in his senior year. He is entering his freshmen year of college.

LeBron James is considered the greatest basketball player of his generation.