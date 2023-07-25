Chief of Staff Lt. Col. Herzi Halevi published a video today (Tuesday) following the passage of the government's 'Reasonableness Standard' bill yesterday addressing the growing calls for soldiers to refuse to report for duty.

"Yesterday was a day of peak intensity of the controversy in Israeli society," the Chief of Staff said. "Yesterday was a day of peak intensity of controversy in Israeli society," said Lt. Col. Halevy. "In the midst of this upheaval, the IDF has a great responsibility to protect the State of Israel and its citizens. These days of controversy and crisis require us to emphasize that which we have in common and unifies us - the task of defending the state is our deep commitment. The IDF is competent and ready for any challenge, this is our imperative to ensure the existence of the state. The IDF's protective force consists of every soldier, every commander, every reservist and regular soldier, who work together for a common goal."

He added: "We must bring together the reservists, who are very dear to us, whose contribution to the security of the country is great. Even those who have made a decision with a heavy heart not to report for duty, the IDF needs you. Only together will we protect our home. We will train, prepare and act together. We will choose to stand firm in the face of the challenges of this complex time. We have a great responsibility.”

The IDF also admitted that the phenomenon of refusing to serve has begun. IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said that "at the current point in time, the IDF is competent. There was an increase in requests to stop reserve service, alongside this, there is an ongoing dialogue between commanders and soldiers. If reservists do not show up for a long time - there will be damage to the army's competence, this is a gradual process that will be affected according to the presence of the reservists."