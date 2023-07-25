The Greek TV channel EPT recorded a dramatic moment today (Tuesday) of the firefighting efforts when a firefighting plane with two firefighters crashed on the island of Evia.

The fire and rescue forces in Greece confirmed that a firefighting plane had crashed, but refused to provide further details about the incident as well as about the condition of the two firefighters.

The heat wave that struck Europe in the last two weeks has led to large fires, especially in Spain and Greece. Firefighting forces from around the region, including an Israeli force, have arrived to help with the firefighting efforts.

The meteorological service in Greece said at the beginning of the week that the fires are expected to worsen due to an increase in temperatures and wind speed.