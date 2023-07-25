The Israel Dog Unit (IDU), a nonprofit specializing in search and rescue, is now in its fifth consecutive day of searching for Vitali Petzkorov. Vitali, 55 years old, disappeared on July 20, 2023 from the Haifa city area.

Searchers are using working dogs, drones, ATVs, and trackers, and the IDU's proprietary incident management software.

Vitali is considered to be in mortal danger. The search for him is being conducted in extreme heat and rough terrain.

The IDU asks that anyone with information as to his whereabouts contact the search hotline at 0544-876709