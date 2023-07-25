In a special interview, Natalie Sopinsky, a representative from the organization "Hatzalah Without Borders", shared her experiences and the challenges she faces living and working in the southern Hebron Hills of Israel. The organization, which is largely unknown, provides critical medical assistance to communities in the region.

Sopinsky, an American who made Aliyah (immigrated) with her family in 2005, lives in Sousia, a small community in the southern Hebron Hills.

She described the organization as a group of humble rescuers who are often overlooked. "When you need help, when you're in a car accident, when you're having a baby, when you have a heart attack, you just want someone to come right. You don't ask what is your organization. You don't care. You say thank G-d you came, thank G-d you know what you're doing," she explained.

The organization has 1,600 rescuers throughout Israel, many of whom, like Sopinsky, live in Judea and Samaria. These rescuers are everyday people - mothers, fathers, teachers, builders, gardeners, and some who are unemployed. They receive training from Magen David Adom, Israel's national emergency medical, disaster, ambulance, and blood bank service.

Sopinsky also highlighted the challenges they face due to the geographical location of the communities they serve. "Our nearest hospital, Saroka, is 45 minutes away in an ambulance with the siren on," she said.

Despite the challenges, Sopinsky expressed her love for the region and her community. "It's a little secret heaven. It's a beautiful part of Israel".

Sopinsky's story is a testament to the resilience and dedication of the volunteers at Hatzalah Without Borders. Despite the dangers and challenges, they continue to provide critical medical assistance to communities in need.