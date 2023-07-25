Israel Police on Tuesday morning said that it will request to extend the arrest of Kibbutz Hatzerim's security officer and four others who were involved in a violent clash near Kibbutz Hatzerim on Monday night.

Two additional suspects were interrogated and released under restrictive conditions.

The officer clashed with protesters and fired a shot into the air as the protesters took part in a pro-reform demonstration.

The management of Kibbutz Hatzerim sent a message to members of the kibbutz, saying, "As most of you already know, last night there was a complex incident at the kibbutz gate. The incident was handled and managed by the kibbutz management, working closely with the attorneys. We stand by them and support the security officer and his family in every step, and we are doing everything we can to conclude this event as quickly as possible and in the best way possible."

"If the road blocks and the provocations at the gate continue, we request, we beg, everyone not to come to the area, and to avoid clashes."

Kibbutz Hatzerim Chairman Oded Plot told Kan Reshet Bet, "There was a block on the road, and violent behavior by those blocking it. The security officer, a member of the kibbutz, felt threatened and fired into the air."