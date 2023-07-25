Yitzchok, Jerusalem father of 4, has been involved with many various volunteering organizations for the past thirteen years. In that time he has seen countless tragedies. However this time, in a shocking turn of events which has unfurled over the last year, the tragedy is his own.

The family became alarmed when his wife Miriam collapsed onto the floor in pain one night.

Yitzchok called an ambulance and rushed his wife to Hadassah Ein Kerem, but what happened next changed everything: Miriam’s brain lost the ability to control her physical movements.

At this time she is in critical condition. Though it is clear that the problem is neurological, Israel’s top doctors have been unable to come to a clear diagnosis.

The family was faced with the words no hospitalized individual wants to hear:

"We can’t help you."

The doctors have advised that the family fly as soon as possible to Inova Fairfax Hospital in Virginia for treatment.

Miriam’s condition continues to deteriorate, and Yitzchok has begun his mission to save her life. Hoping to fly his wife to America, the family has started an emergency fund.

After years of providing for his own family, and helping an volunteering for complete strangers, now it is Yitzchok’s turn to ask for help. Though it pains him to do so, it is his wife’s only chance.

