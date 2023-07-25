Hatzolah Air soars to the greatest heights and flies to the farthest corners to save and protect our people.

A Torah Scroll, rooted in the loftiest heights and reaching the farthest corners, embodies the health, safety, and life-source of our people. This heavenly campaign fuses the two in one monumental endeavor—writing a Sefer Torah to help protect lives while supporting Hatzolah Air. Every letter you purchase, for the minimal cost of $18—Chai, life—literally writes health and protection for those who need it most.

A special Shmira for the 9 Days.

FLIGHTS FOR LIFE is fueled by your passion. You are the wind beneath our wings. You are the engine that powers our mission forward. Thank you for soaring to the greatest heights to help those in need. May you be blessed from on high, from heaven, with the loftiest blessings here on earth.

Thank you for faithfully flying with us!

Buy a Letter. Save a Life.

https://hatzolair.org/torah