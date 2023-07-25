IDF soldiers neutralized three terrorists who opened fire at them from a vehicle in the city of Shechem (Nablus) early Tuesday morning.

Initial investigations show that soldiers from Battalion 603 were operating in the Shomronim neighborhood when a vehicle appeared suddenly and from it a terrorist opened fire at the forces.

The soldiers worked to make contact and eliminated three terrorists, who were armed with M16s and magazines.

Early Monday morning, IDF forces conducted a counterterrorism operation in the Nur al-Shams refugee camp near Tulkarm in Samaria.

During the operation, which involved soldiers and heavy engineering vehicles, an area was uncovered containing more than ten explosives, some of which were planted in the ground, as was found in Jenin.

Terrorists activated several explosives on IDF forces during the operation. No soldiers were harmed.

In addition, the forces also interrogated wanted terrorists and searched for explosives labs and additional minefields.