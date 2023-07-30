A young child in Israel is in grave danger.

At only two and a half years old, Yaakov Goldberg has been diagnosed with a brain tumor, and he is currently fighting for his young life. Yaakov’s parents, Mordechai and Malky, are now scrambling to find a way to save their boy’s life. He needs urgent medical care as soon as possible, but unfortunately, the Goldbergs are unable to continue with the necessary medical costs, and time is running out.

Without immediate attention, Yaakov’s condition will only worsen. His life will be in jeopardy.

The couple has started a fundraising campaign to raise money for Yaakov’s medical needs, and friends, family, and members of the community have generously donated, but they are still dangerously far from their goal. The family is pleading with the public to help save their precious son’s life and is asking for donations of any size to assist in paying for Yaakov’s medical bills. Please, help Yaakov and his family by donating to his fundraising page here. Any and all donations will go towards saving the life of this precious little Jewish baby.

CLICK HERE TO SAVE YAAKOV’S LIFE!

Tizku Lmitzvot!

*Donations are tax-deductible