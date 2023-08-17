Hi, I'm Shmuel, a four-year-old boy who loves to play, laugh, and learn. But lately, things have been really different. I've been feeling very sick and I don't understand why. My mommy and Daddy tell me that I need to be brave because I have to fight a big, scary monster named Cancer.

I'm really trying to be brave. I see my parents crying sometimes, and I want to make them smile again. But the truth is, I'm scared too. I don't like the hospital and I miss playing with my friends.

My doctors say that I need to go to a place called Germany for a special operation. I don't know much about this, but mommy says it's our only chance to defeat this monster. The problem is, it costs a lot of money that we don't have.

So, I'm asking for your help. If you can, please help my Mommy and Daddy send me to Germany for this operation. I promise I will fight as hard as I can.

Thank you for reading my letter,

Shmuel Weiss

DONATE HERE

*Photo has been used for illustrative purposes only