As July 27th draws nearer, the community's desperation to help free Shmuli* grows. The beloved father of six, ages 3-14, remains entangled in the claws of a harsh Polish prison system after becoming the unfortunate victim of an elaborate identity theft scheme.

Readers recall the distressing news shared earlier this month about Shmuli's unjust imprisonment on fabricated tax evasion charges. His wife, left to bear the emotional and financial burden alone, launched a crowdfunding page out of sheer desperation, only to find herself surprised and deeply touched by the outpouring of support from strangers across the globe. However, despite the immense generosity displayed so far, the goal of $90,000 for legal fees and fines remains far from reached.

The prolonged separation is taking its toll on Shmuli's family, left struggling without their primary source of income. His wife's desperation is palpable, "We are just a regular family - we never thought anything like this could ever happen to us…I am cracking under the strain…," she wrote in a recent letter.

In a heartfelt plea, she urges anyone reading her words to extend their generosity, "We have no hope without your help. Please help us bring my husband home. G-d listens to the prayer of the broken-hearted and I pray that G-d grant you wealth in abundance, health, and happiness from your kids."

To perform the rare Torah commandment of Pidyon Shvuyim, freeing Jews in captivity, and to return a father of six back home to his anxiously awaiting family, click here.

*Name has been changed to protect the family's privacy.