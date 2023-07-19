In the 3 weeks when we mourn the exile, it is incumbent upon us to extend our support and assistance to our fellow Jews who find themselves in a personal state of exile, without a home.

I would like to share with you the story of Avraham Fitusi, a resident of Jerusalem, who is currently facing a severe financial crisis. Avraham is a father of six beloved children and finds himself in an extremely difficult situation. His wife is suffering from a long-term illness, and he bears the sole responsibility of providing for the family. Despite working tirelessly as a bus driver, his income is insufficient to meet their daily expenses, which are further compounded by medical costs.

For help click here

Due to the exorbitant cost of living and inflated prices, Avraham has accumulated significant debts. Tragically, the situation has reached a point where he and his family have been evicted from their home because he could not afford the rent for several months. This is the painful reality they are currently facing.

Avraham has exhausted all possible means to earn money and support his family independently. However, he has now reached a desperate point where he is seeking the help of the public. It is with great difficulty that he humbly reaches out, believing in the compassion and kindness of others. He hopes to find a way to overcome this challenging situation and rebuild his family's life. Any contribution, no matter how small, will be immensely appreciated and will make a significant difference in securing a home for his children and restoring stability to their lives.

We are grateful for the time and heartfelt attention you dedicate to reading Avraham's plea. We implore you to open your heart and extend your support to help him recover from this terrible crisis.

May you be blessed never to experience the hardship and sorrow that Avraham and his family are currently enduring.

For help click here