Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that construction will not take place on Sunday in the Golan Heights.

The decision follows a protest by the Druze community, which led to a situational assessment. Netanyahu's decision is in opposition to the position of National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir (Otzma Yehudit), who supported construction as usual on Sunday.

Netanyahu has also spoken to the leader of the Druze community, Sheikh Muwafak Tarif, and informed him that he has decided to accede to his request and refrain from restarting the construction in the Golan Heights until after Eid al-Adha, which falls on Tuesday.

Netanyahu also said that Eid al-Adha will be used to hold talks with Druze leaders, and that construction will be renewed next Sunday.

A statement from his office said that Netanyahu "instructed to act during the coming days to advance solutions to the planning and housing crisis in the Druze towns in the Carmel and Galilee, which hurt the entire Druze community, including young people who have been released to the IDF and who contribute to the State's security."