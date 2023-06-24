Dozens of Druze Israelis on Saturday morning protested the construction of turbines in the Golan Heights.

Thousands of Druze have participated in an emergency conference called by their community's leaders in Kafr Yasif. The head of the Kisra-Sumei Council spoke in Hebrew, blaming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Netanyahu sent [National Security Minister Itamar] Ben Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) to declare war on the Druze," he claimed. "Who is Netanyahu? We will teach him who the Druze community are. We are ready for war."

The community's spiritual leader, Sheikh Muwafak Tarif, spoke at the event, warning that if the Israeli government does not respond positively to the Druze community's demands, "there will be a response that Israel has not seen to this day."

Sheikh Tarif also called to immediately stop the construction of the turbines, cancel the fines and the demolition orders for the homes which were built in the Druze towns, and cancel the "racist laws" which he claims hurt the Druze: The Kaminitz Law, Nationality Law, and Zionism Law.

According to Kan News, while the community leader was speaking, shouts were heard against Ben Gvir, including, "Ben Gvir ya khakir (despicable)," and, "With spirit and with blood, we will redeem the Golan."