Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen spoke with Israel's ambassador in Moscow, Alex Ben-Zvi, in light of the events in Russia over the past day.

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs is following the developments and preparing for any scenario.

Israel will consider reinforcement of the consular teams at the Israeli embassies in Russia.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is closely following the events in Moscow and the developments of the last day and we are preparing for any scenario," Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said.

"We anticipate that many Israelis in Russia will need consular treatment, so we will increase the consular staff in Moscow and St. Petersburg," Cohen added. "Even now, the Foreign Ministry envoys will continue to be at the disposal of Israeli citizens who need assistance."