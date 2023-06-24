Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who is seeking the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, was booed on Friday after he criticized former President Donald Trump during a Faith and Freedom Coalition event, The Hill reports.

“Why am I running for president of the United States? I’m running because [Trump’s] let us down. He has let us down because he’s unwilling — he’s unwilling to take responsibility for any of the mistakes that were made,” Christie said at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority conference which was held in Washington, D.C.

Christie noted that he was the first 2016 presidential candidate to back Trump and served as chairman of his transition team afterward. As he continued further into his speech, the crowd shouted and booed at him.

The former governor was unfazed by the booing and said in response, “You can boo all you want.”

“Our faith teaches us that people have to take responsibility for what they do. People have to stand up and take accountability for what they do, and I cannot stand by,” Christie added.

The former New Jersey Governor officially filed the papers to run for President earlier this month, joining a crowded Republican field that includes Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Christie previously sought the Republican nomination in 2016 but dropped out of the race after he finished sixth in the New Hampshire primary and endorsed Trump.

He then helmed Trump’s transition team and later on became a close adviser to the former president. He was floated as a potential appointment to a number of administration jobs, including that of Vice President, though none ever materialized.

Since then, however, Christie has become a vocal critic of Trump and has continued to criticize him after joining the race for the Republican presidential nomination.

Speaking at a recent CNN town hall, the former governor warned that another Trump presidency would be worse than his first term in office because, he claimed, Trump doesn't care about the American people.

Last Sunday, Christie described Trump as a “three-time loser” during a TV interview, and added, “Loser in 2018 by losing the House, loser in 2020 by losing the White House and the United States Senate, and the worst midterm performance we have seen in a long, long time, led by Donald Trump-selected candidates with Donald Trump as the main issue in many of those races. Loser, loser, loser.”

