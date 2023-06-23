President Isaac Herzog on Friday traveled to the town of Eli to visit the bereaved families of Ofer Fairman and Elisha Antman, who were murdered on Tuesday in a terror attack near the town. The President was accompanied by Binyamin Regional Council Head Israel Ganz.

From Eli, the President traveled to the village of Achiya to visit the family of Nachman Mordoff, who was also murdered in the attack.

Following the visit, Herzog stated: "I must say, you come (to these visits) to give strength, and you come out stronger. Incredible families, wonderful souls which we lost. May they rest in peace, and may we all be strong together."

Harel Masoud, 21, Elisha Antman, 17, Ofer Fairman, 60, and Nachman Shmuel Mordoff, 15, were murdered on Tuesday by two terrorists who opened fire on a gas station and restaurant near the town of Eli in the Binyamin region.