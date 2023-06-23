The Binyamin Regional Council purchased 3,000 Israeli flags, which it distributed to residents at the site of Tuesday's deadly terrorist shooting attack near Eli.

The flags were distributed at the gas station where the attack was committed and at the entrance to the industrial area in Shiloh.

Four civilians, including two minors, were murdered in the shooting attack near the entrance to Eli on Tuesday.

Since the attack, the Binyamin Regional Council has been working to strengthen the communities in the region's settlements and help families in the area.

From Saturday night through Monday, the council will open a youth complex at the Eli gas station, which will host lectures, discussions, and music in order to help young residents cope with the recent tragedy.

Binyamin Regional Council chairman Yisrael Gantz said: "The residents of Binyamin show resilience and stand tall with their communal strength. They are the backbone and the heart of the Land of Israel and together with them we will continue to deepen our roots and build our land and raise our flag with pride."