Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) chief Ronen Bar met at the UN headquarters with senior officials in the organization, and warned about the state of the Palestinian Authority, Kan 11 News reported on Thursday.

Bar's message was that the PA has lost its ability to take action and there are many areas in northern Samaria over which it has no control, and therefore the IDF is required to act in those regions.

Bar also spoke with the UN Deputy Secretary General about Iran and the situation in Gaza.

The Shin Bet stated that they do not comment on meetings held by the head of the organization.