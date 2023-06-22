Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, sent a letter to the UN Security Council demanding that the Council strongly condemn Hezbollah for blatant violations of Council resolutions and for establishing positions in sovereign Israeli territory.

The letter was sent following the Ambassador’s appeal to the UNIFIL peacekeeping forces on this subject at the beginning of the month.

In his letter, Ambassador Erdan demanded the immediate condemnation of the flagrant violations of Resolution 1701 by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, which invaded the sovereign territory of Israel and established illegal positions as part of its trend of strengthening in southern Lebanon, including in UNIFIL’s area of operation, in addition to imposing severe restrictions on UNIFIL’s freedom of movement and violent attacks against UN personnel.

Ambassador Erdan wrote, “This disturbing development constitutes a gross violation of Israeli sovereignty. Furthermore it demonstrates Lebanon’s failure to implement UNSCR 1701 (2006) and to stop the illegal and destabilizing activities of Hezbollah, exposing yet again the evolution and expansion of Hezbollah’s Radwan forces military compounds and outposts along the Blue Line.”

“I reiterate our position that the Government of Lebanon has the responsibility to ensure the removal of all Hezbollah's military outposts along the Blue Line, including the infrastructures erected recently in vicinity of DOF 692 near OGL SO3, located south of the Blue Line.”

“I call upon the Security Council to unequivocally condemn Hezbollah and its Iranian patrons' ongoing violations of UNSC resolutions, including 1701 and 1559, and denounce the latest infringement of Israeli sovereignty in the area of DOF 692. The Security Council must demand the Lebanese authorities act immediately and without further delay to dismantle and remove these structures.”

Ambassador Erdan added, “Israel will not accept any violation of its sovereignty and retains the right to take all necessary measures to protect its territory.”