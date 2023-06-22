Florida Governor and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis spoke with the Israel Hayom newspaper and criticized President Joe Biden for not inviting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House.

"This is disgraceful," DeSantis told Ariel Kahana, referring to the fact that the current US President has yet to invite Netanyahu since the latter took office over seven months ago. "The relationship should be cast as iron. We have no better ally in the Middle East, and we have cultural and religious ties with the State of Israel.

It is a mistake to turn our backs on Israel." he warned.

"This is part of their (Biden administration's) attitude towards the world, they prefer to bow down to Iran than to stand up alongside our allies. My position is that as president, we will have a very strong relationship with Israel, and that is something Americans can be proud of."

When asked what he would do against Iran and its nuclear program, the governor answered, "The Obama-Khamenei agreement was a total disaster. Biden is trying to revive it. When you make concessions to Iran, they use the money to produce weapons. You have to put pressure on Iran and make sure they understand that pursuing the direction they are pursuing will have bad economic, political, and even military results for them.

The Governor added: "The only thing they understand It's power. Being nice to the Iranians doesn't work. We [the DeSantis administration] will support the Israeli plight and have a much stronger position against Iran."