The Eli junction branch of the Hummus Eliyahu restaurant, where the murderous terror attack which claimed the lives of three Israelis took place, reopened its doors to customers on Thursday.

Aviad Gizbar, the restaurant's franchisee, explained: "We chose to reopen the Eli branch after the severe terror attack in which four customers were murdered. The time has come for the state of Israel to invest in commerce in the settlements, and not just after brutal terror attacks. We will continue operating and developing the Binyamin region's economy."

Eli town chairman Ariel Almaliach stated: "Victory over terror comes through the development of the local economy. The Hummus Eliyahu restaurant is a trailblazer, and it is exciting to see its reopening after the terrible attack. I call on the Israeli government: strengthen the local economy in the Binyamin region and especially in Eli. This is the best way to beat terrorism."