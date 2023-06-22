National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi met today (Thursday) with US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf in Jerusalem.

Leaf expressed the Biden Administration's condolences to the people of Israel following the terrorist shooting attack near Eli this week in which four civilians were murdered.

The two discussed ways to prevent a further escalation of the security situation in the region, including international summits such as those held in Aqaba and Sharm El-Sheikh earlier this year.

In addition, they discussed efforts to expand the "Abraham Accords". Leaf shared her official statement from her last visit to Saudi Arabia and the Saudi government's willingness to act to advance the process of normalization with Israel.